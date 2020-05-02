In 1890 an unusual business was founded in Keene that produced pottery from pieces of New Hampshire granite. The firm, known as the Keene Granite, Terra Cotta and Tile Co., was organized by several well-known Keene residents. Joseph B. Beal, a well-known clothier, was the firm’s president. Fred Howe, later a photographer, was treasurer. Wallace L. Mason, the banker, was secretary, and J.A. Wright of the Wright silver polish company was manager.
The company built a factory on Water Street. The process of producing pottery from granite involved grinding the granite into a fine powder and using the powder to form pieces of pottery, which were fired in kilns. The results of this process were gray bowls, pitchers and vases. Bricks were also produced in the same manner.
Within a year or two the firm’s name was changed to New Hampshire Moulded Granite Co. and the product line was changed almost entirely to molded granite bricks for building purposes. The company furnished the bricks for the foundation of at least one substantial building located in Bellows Falls. Furthermore, J.A. Wright made a gift of bricks to the new Elliot Hospital in Keene for the construction of a fireplace.
Apparently, the firm was not very successful, as it closed only four years after it was organized. In July 1894, the company sold its land and buildings on Water Street for $6,200. Unfortunately, the pottery was not marked and very few pieces have survived from Keene’s short-lived molded-granite business. The site of the factory was later the home of the J.P. Rust pail factory, Dalbolt Inc., and is today the home of an American House senior living community.