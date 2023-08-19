Joseph Glidden, son of David and Polly Glidden of Charlestown, was born in that town in January of 1813. Sixty years later he patented an invention that changed the history of American agriculture. The Glidden family moved to New York when Joseph was a boy. He spent several years on the family farm there and then became a teacher.
He married in 1837 and moved west with his wife and children six years later. He bought a large farm and settled down near DeKalb, Ill. In 1873, Glidden attended a county fair where he saw an exhibit of an early type of barbed wire. He believed he could make a better wire.
In 1874, he patented a twisted wire that held the barbs in place. The following year Glidden formed the Barb Fence Co. with a friend, hardware dealer Isaac Ellwood, who invested $265 to become a half partner in the firm.
The barbed wire was an immediate success, unlike other wires that had been designed before. Prior to that time, the Great Plains had been essentially unsettled because there was not enough timber there to build fences to control roving herds of buffalo and cattle. With the use of Glidden’s wire, farmers could protect their crops and ranchers could control their cattle.
One year after starting his Barb Fence Co., Glidden sold his half interest to a Worcester, Mass., company for $60,000, but he retained a portion of the royalties as part of the transaction.
Glidden was soon involved in a legal battle with another DeKalb resident, who claimed that Glidden’s design should not have resulted in patent protection. The case was eventually settled in Glidden’s favor in the United States Supreme Court in 1892. Legal fees cost him an estimated $100,000, but by that time he had earned $1,000,000 in royalties.
He bought several businesses in DeKalb, built the Glidden House Hotel, and bought 160,000 acres in Texas, where he kept 15,000 head of cattle. Glidden’s ranch and others in Texas proved the value and success of his barbed wire; huge tracts of land were enclosed by the wire, keeping the cattle from going astray.
The barbed wire invented by Charlestown native Joseph Glidden opened the Great Plains to settlement and is recognized as one of the most important agricultural inventions in history.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
