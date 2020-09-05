Cheshire County has been the home of many fine artists over the years, some of whom have gained national recognition for their work. One local artist who was well-known in his day but has been virtually forgotten by today’s residents of the region was portrait painter Joseph Ames.
Ames was born at his family’s farm near the village of Roxbury Center in 1816. He was the son of Robert and Sarah Ames. Young Joseph received his early education in Roxbury’s one-room center school. He showed artistic ability at a young age and was painting portraits by the age of 12. Ames attained some success as a painter in New Hampshire and soon moved to Boston, where he opened a studio. He quickly earned a favorable reputation, painting portraits of several well-known citizens. He was entirely self-taught in his profession.
After saving some money, Ames traveled to Rome to study in 1848. While he was there, he became the first American allowed to paint a portrait of Pope Pius IX. The portrait was featured at the National Academy of Design’s annual exhibition in 1850.
After his return to the United States, Ames opened studios in Baltimore and later in New York. He was extremely successful in New York, where he painted portraits of several nationally known individuals. Among his more famous works were portraits of Daniel Webster and Abraham Lincoln.
His paintings were included in several important exhibitions, and he was a founding member of the Boston Art Club. He was elected to the National Academy of Design in 1870. By the time of his death in 1872, Joseph Ames, the former Roxbury schoolboy, had earned a reputation as one of the country’s foremost portrait painters.