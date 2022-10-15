John W. Gunnison was born in November of 1812 in Goshen, when that town was still a part of Cheshire County. He spent his childhood there, attended local grammar schools and the Hopkinton Academy. He decided upon a military career and was accepted at West Point in the spring of 1833.
Gunnison graduated four years later, second in his class of 50. Following a visit with his parents in Goshen, he began his military duties. He served with General Zachary Taylor in the Seminole Wars in Florida, but the climate of the Everglades seriously impaired his health, and he was transferred to the Corps of Engineers. Over the next 12 years, he worked on a series of surveying projects near the Great Lakes.
In the spring of 1853, Gunnison was promoted to the rank of captain and assigned the important duty of surveying a railroad route from the Mississippi River to the Pacific. His exploring party worked westward, arriving in Utah that October. They discovered that the Mormons and the Paiute Indians were at war.
On the morning of Oct. 26, 1853, Gunnison and 11 members of the party who were exploring a river near the railroad route were attacked by a party of the Paiute Indians, who were clashing with the Mormons. Capt. Gunnison stepped from his tent and was immediately pierced by 15 arrows. Four of the soldiers escaped. When a rescue party arrived the next morning, Gunnison and the other seven who had died were found mutilated. The nearly completed survey and Gunnison’s papers had been stolen by the attackers, but were later recovered.
He was buried in a lonely grave at Fillmore, Utah. Monuments have been erected to his memory in the family cemetery in Goshen and in Gunnison, Colo., named in his honor. Gunnison County, Gunnison River, and the 1.7 million-acre Gunnison National Forest in Colorado were also named for him.
Perhaps the most important memorial is the growing opinion of historians that the name of Capt. John W. Gunnison should be included on the list of the most courageous and important explorers of the American West.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
