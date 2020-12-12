Johan Buchler was born in Hesse-Darmstadt, Germany, in 1756. Young Johan was well educated and lived in comfort in Germany because of the success of his father’s soap making business.
At the age of 20 years, however, he learned that his name was included in the draft of Hessians sold to England to serve in the army against the American colonies in the Revolutionary War. Johan fled from home to escape the service, but was caught at the German border and sent to England. From there he was shipped to Canada to join General John Burgoyne’s British Army.
He served until October of 1777, when Burgoyne surrendered his entire army after its disastrous defeat at the Battle of Saratoga. The Hessian prisoners were sent to detention camps in central Massachusetts. Johan soon escaped and headed north into the woods of New Hampshire. He arrived at Jaffrey in about 1778 and decided to stay. It was obvious that he was a Hessian and he was viewed with suspicion, but he made no trouble and kept to himself.
Someone in town discovered that Johan was a cabinetmaker. The Jaffrey Meetinghouse had been sitting unfinished for three years and the Hessian was hired to complete the paneling and finish the inside of the building. His reputation spread and he was hired to work on other meetinghouses and did other cabinet work.
Johan decided to stay in Jaffrey permanently. He soon changed his name to John Buckley, bought some land, built a house and married a local girl by the name of Peg Dunlap. He eventually bought a 100-acre farm, continued his cabinet making business, and he and Peg raised a family of six children. Former Hessian prisoner of war John Buckley became a successful farmer and businessman in Jaffrey.
He passed away there in 1817 at the age of 61 years and was buried in the cemetery behind the Jaffrey meetinghouse, thousands of miles from his native Germany.