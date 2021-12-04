John Sears, the son of a cobbler, was born in Keene in the late 1790s. During the early 1800s an impressive animal show visited Keene. Sears was fascinated by the show and asked the manager, Mr. Page, many questions about the animals. Page was impressed with young John Sears and made arrangements with the boy’s mother for him to work with the animal show through the summer.
He worked well with the animals and decided not to return home at the end of the season, except to give his mother most of his wages. Sears continued to work with animal shows and soon became a nationally known animal trainer, working especially well with large animals. He became famous for his ability to easily gain favor with the animals that were part of the menagerie.
He founded the New England Caravan in 1830. In the mid-1830s he brought his caravan of wild animals to Keene. The creatures were exhibited under a large tent and created a local sensation. Sears later operated the Great Eastern Menagerie, which performed throughout the New England states. The show was billed as having 60 living wild animals that were displayed under a 120-foot-long tent.
On one occasion the showman consented to being shut up in a room with a savage bear before he purchased it to determine if it could be trained. An intense confrontation ensued, but Sears won the confrontation, bought the bear, and taught it to do a variety of tricks. At one time he lost his entire collection of animals, valued at $10,000, to a fire in Boston. He rebuilt his show, however, and remained in the business until the end of his life.
Sears’ greatest claim to fame was the fact that he was the first person in this country to enter a lion’s cage. In about 1827 he snuck into a lion’s cage and sat for a while on the animal’s back. He regularly entered cages with lions thereafter.
Keene native and animal tamer John Sears was one of the foremost showmen in the country at the time of his death. He passed away in 1875 at the age of 76. His death was caused by an infection that resulted from a bite from a baboon in his animal collection.