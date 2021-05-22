Most of us are familiar with examples of large buildings being moved from one location to another. Many of us remember the sight of two brick mill houses being moved from Island Street to Castle Street in Keene in the 1990s. Modern technology in the form of heavy equipment makes the movement of large items commonplace.
However, the moving of large buildings during the 19th century was as common as it is today, if not more common. Our ancestors were not concerned with overhead electrical lines, medians, automobile traffic and other obstructions that we have today. Buildings were usually moved using oxen or horses for power. Buildings were often moved on large wooden rollers. The work animals would pull the structure along the rollers, which were then transferred from the back of the building to the front to keep it moving forward. Wheeled vehicles might also be fabricated to carry the structure.
A researcher in Marlow has found records of many buildings being moved in that town, some of them over great distances. A large tavern was moved from Roxbury Center to downtown Marlborough in the 1890s. A publication issued by the Marlborough Historical Society tells the stories of 58 buildings that were moved in Marlborough, most of them before the age of cranes and flatbed trucks.
The current town office building in the village of Stoddard Center was originally constructed as a home in 1815 by carpenter, farmer and manufacturer Nathan Gould. Eighteen years after building the house, Gould decided to move from his farm to the village of Stoddard Center — and he decided to take his house with him. Gould recorded in his memoirs that he moved the house the 1½ miles to the main street in the village. It is not clear if he moved the house intact or in sections, but the venture was a success; the house now serves as the town office building 188 years after the move.
Perhaps the most amazing local move was that of a brick chimney near Wilson Pond in Swanzey in 1895. The chimney was 85 feet tall and weighed 150 tons. John Cavanaugh of Boston moved the chimney 200 feet, crossing a stream in the process. The energy was provided by two horses, each operating a capstan with ropes and pulley blocks.
The hundreds of buildings that have been moved throughout the county attest to the ingenuity of our ancestors, who found ways to accomplish what they needed to do with the tools they had available.