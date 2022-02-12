John Dickson Jr. was born at a farm on West Hill in Keene in 1783. His father, John Sr., had purchased the property 14 years earlier. It was here on West Hill that young John passed his childhood years.
In 1808, the Dickson family moved westward to New York State. During that same year John graduated from Middlebury College. He followed his family to New York and taught mathematics and languages for three or four years while he was studying law. He passed the bar and practiced law in West Bloomfield and Rochester, N.Y.
Dickson was appointed judge advocate of New York’s 39th Infantry brigade in 1819. He became involved in politics in the 1820s, serving in the New York State Legislature from 1829 to 1830. He was elected to the U.S. Congress in 1831 and served until 1835. It was here that he earned fame. He became known as “Honest John Dickson” because of his work in Congress.
During 1835, Dickson wrote a work on the abolition of slavery titled: “Remarks on the Presentation of Several Petitions on the Abolition of Slavery and the Slave-Trade in the District of Columbia.”
In February of the same year, he presented an anti-slavery speech in the U.S. House of Representatives. His speech offered a vivid description of the evils of slavery. This was the first important anti-slavery speech ever made in Congress. Dickson’s talk led to many other speeches and considerable debate in Congress on the issue of slavery over the next quarter of a century.
Twenty-eight years after he made his speech, slavery was abolished in the United States during the Civil War, but Keene native “Honest John Dickson” did not live to see that day. He passed away in Bloomfield, N.Y., in 1852, 17 years after he made his now famous anti-slavery speech in the halls of Congress.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.