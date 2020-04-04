As we hear about people donating supplies and volunteering to help during the current outbreak, it is interesting to look back at historical examples of similar support during difficult times. One such time was the American Civil War. Cheshire County and New Hampshire residents wanted to offer what support they could to their friends, relatives and other local residents serving in the military.
Almost every community organized soldiers’ aid societies to make and provide supplies that were not always readily available on the battlefield or in military camps, or simply to give the troops a feeling of home. For example, these groups were an important source of bandages for use on the battlefield.
The records of several of these societies still survive, offering insight into their support for the war effort. Much of their work involved making bandages, towels, pillowcases, shirts, robes, soap and other supplies for use in hospitals, but they also sent canned food and other supplies as well. The Cheshire County Soldiers’ Aid Society, based in Keene, served as a clearinghouse for many of the other local organizations, receiving their contributions and sending them on to the New Hampshire regiments. During one week early in the war, the group forwarded more than 2,500 items to the troops. The Keene group met weekly to make bandages and prepare aid boxes. This group alone sent 6,000 items to aid the soldiers during the war.
The items supplied by the society in Sullivan offer a good view of the variety and quantity of material that the small towns were volunteering to provide for the military. The Sullivan society made 572 pairs of stockings, 41 pairs of mittens, 57 quilts and blankets, 130 sheets, 146 shirts, 310 towels and handkerchiefs, 35 pillows, 106 pillowcases, 14 bed sacks, 13 dressing gowns and many slippers. They also sent out hundreds of pounds of apples, cherries, blackberries, jelly, pickles, preserves, bottles of wines, large quantities of bandages and $553 in cash.
The United States has a long history of residents volunteering and offering support in times of urgent need. Then, as now, people compassionately volunteered their time and donated supplies to make the work of those in the medical field easier and to help the nation through challenging times.