Hannah Davis, born in 1784, was the daughter of Peter and Hannah Davis. Her father was a skilled maker of wooden clocks. The Davis family lived in Jaffrey. Hannah’s father died when she was young, leaving his family with few financial resources. Hannah stayed with her mother until her mother passed away in 1818.
Hannah never married and now, at the age of 34, she needed a means of support. Having grown up in a family of woodworkers, Hannah turned to wood for her livelihood. She began to make and sell bandboxes. Her bandboxes were oval wooden boxes made of spruce and pine and covered with colorful wallpaper. The boxes were large enough for hats, shoes and other clothing and household items. They were used for storage in the home or during travel.
Hannah walked through the woods to pick the spruce trees she wanted for her boxes. She would make a deal with the landowner to buy the tree and then hire a man to cut it down and haul it to her home. She had the log cut into the lengths she needed, and she would slice off the appropriate width of spruce for use in making the boxes. The slicing was done with a foot-powered machine she invented herself.
She then crafted the boxes when the wood was ready to use. The pieces were bent into an oval shape when the spruce was green, and the ends nailed together. The tops and bottoms of the boxes were made of pine. The outside was decorated with wallpaper and the inside lined with newspaper. Most of the boxes had a paper label pasted on the inside that read: “Warranted Nailed BAND BOXES manufactured by HANNAH DAVIS East Jaffrey, N.H.”
She traded her boxes with local merchants for tea, sugar and whatever she needed from the store. Hannah soon realized she needed a wider market than the storekeepers in and around Jaffrey. She looked to the female employees of the large textile mills in larger towns and cities. These former farm girls were now on their own with money to spend, and one factory might employ dozens or hundreds of young women.
Hannah would load a canvas covered wagon with bandboxes and drive to the mills at Manchester and Lowell. During the lunch break the mill girls would eagerly buy the bandboxes at prices ranging from 12 to 50 cents each.
“Aunt Hannah,” as the townspeople called her, made her bandboxes for many years before she retired. She passed away in 1863 and was buried beside her mother in the old graveyard at Jaffrey Center.
Hannah Davis bandboxes are eagerly sought by antique collectors, who now pay a good deal more than the original 50-cent cost. These boxes are collectible not only because they are rare antiques, but because Hannah Davis was one of the first successful businesswomen who offered a product for women, made by a woman.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
