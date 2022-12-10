20221210-LOC-rumrill hannah

Hannah Davis

Hannah Davis, born in 1784, was the daughter of Peter and Hannah Davis. Her father was a skilled maker of wooden clocks. The Davis family lived in Jaffrey. Hannah’s father died when she was young, leaving his family with few financial resources. Hannah stayed with her mother until her mother passed away in 1818.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927.






