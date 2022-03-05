Most of the early female residents of our region have been overlooked by history. Although historians have recorded a good deal about the lives of the men who settled our towns, we seldom know much more than the names of the 18th-century women who shared the burden of settlement.
One local woman who has been remembered over the years is Hannah Merrifield of Surry. Hannah’s husband, Benjamin Merrifield, was born in Dorchester, Mass., in 1742 and the couple married before they moved to Surry sometime prior to 1790. They built a modest home on what is now South Mine Ledge Road and carved a farm out of the wilderness.
Benjamin and Hannah were active in the formation of the First Baptist Society in Westmoreland. It appears that the couple never had children. They lived on their farm for more than 35 years. Both were buried in the Southwest Burying Yard near their home when they died in the mid-1820s. Hannah and Benjamin’s farmhouse was sold after their deaths and was replaced with a new house in 1831.
Although little more is known about the Merrifields’ time in Surry, Hannah is still remembered for a dangerous encounter that has lived on in local lore for generations. One day she heard a commotion in the barnyard. She rushed out of the house to find a bear trying to capture a squealing pig in the yard. Enraged that the bear should attempt to steal her pig, Hannah took up her fire shovel and went to the rescue. The startled creature turned his attention to Hannah. She dispatched the bear with the shovel and the pig ran to safety.
Although Hannah Merrifield passed away almost 200 years ago, the tale of her fight with the bear still lives on, and her trusty fire shovel is still preserved.
