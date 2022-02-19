Mineral springs and spas were quite popular from the mid- to late-1800s. Their waters were advertised as cures for a wide variety of physical ailments. The Monadnock Region was the home of commercial springs in Jaffrey, Temple, Unity and West Keene. A fifth spring was located in Swanzey.
George W. Eastman bottled and sold Hampshire Water from his farm along the west shore of Wilson Pond in North Swanzey. Eastman, his wife, Emma, and their five children lived there on the farm in the 1880s. The Sentinel reported that he had more acreage under cultivation than any other farm in Swanzey.
Eastman grew several varieties of grain and a wide variety of vegetables, many of which he sold to Keene markets. His sheep, pigs and vegetables consistently won prizes at the annual Cheshire County Agricultural Fair. In addition to his vegetables and livestock, he also began to bottle and sell water from the spring on his farm in the 1880s.
He advertised his Hampshire Water as the “most delicious of table waters,” which had been “declared absolutely healthful” by the official water tester of Massachusetts. The water contained iron and soda. The advertisements suggested that if you were suffering from poor digestion or were just plain “tuckered out,” you should send for a case of the water to restore your health.
Hampshire Water was sold by the case in quart- or pint-sized bottles. The water was recommended by leading physicians and its “strengthening and invigorating” powers would clear up any digestion problems one might have. It was available at Bullard and Foster’s drugstore in Keene or available nationwide and in Canada through sales agents in New York.
Many people travel along Route 32 in North Swanzey every day, but very few realize that they are passing the site of George Eastman’s successful Hampshire Water mineral spring.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.