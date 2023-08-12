Seth Heaton was one of the group of seven original European settlers who journeyed to Upper Ashuelot, now Keene, in the fall of 1734. He and the others returned the following spring to settle in the new town permanently. Seth built a log cabin for his family beside what is now Marlboro Street. The cabin was burned after the town was abandoned during the French and Indian Wars.
Seth and his family returned to the town after peace was declared and he built a new house for his family. That house at 500 Marlboro St., known as the Seth Heaton House, is the oldest house in Keene, having been built in 1750. It appears, however, that the history of the home was not always happy. In fact, at one time the house was divided in half.
David Heaton, the grandson of the original owner, lived in the house in the mid-1800s. David prepared his will in 1846. He left his sheep pasture to his four daughters. His two sons, Seth and Samuel, received the Heaton house and the remainder of the estate on the condition that they care for their stepmother Nancy for the rest of her life. The will specified that Nancy was to be allowed to eat at her stepsons’ table as well as receive comfortable clothing, care in time of sickness and the use of the southwest room in the house for as long as she lived.
This arrangement apparently did not work very well. Two years later, in 1848, the judge of probate appointed a three-man committee to divide the property between the brothers. The committee did indeed divide the property, and the house, in half. The committee divided the land so that the property line passed directly through the center of the house. Furthermore, one brother received a right-of-way to pass at any time across the north part of the kitchen so that he could go from his side of the house to the cellar.
The house, thus divided, did not fall, however. It is not clear how long this somewhat difficult situation continued, but the older brother, Samuel, eventually acquired the entire house. When Samuel died in 1872, he did not divide the homestead between his sons. Instead, both halves of the old Heaton House, with the property line running through the center, were sold to Philip Sewell for $1,170.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
