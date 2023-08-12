Seth Heaton House

The whole of the Seth Heaton House on Marlboro Street in Keene.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

Seth Heaton was one of the group of seven original European settlers who journeyed to Upper Ashuelot, now Keene, in the fall of 1734. He and the others returned the following spring to settle in the new town permanently. Seth built a log cabin for his family beside what is now Marlboro Street. The cabin was burned after the town was abandoned during the French and Indian Wars.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.