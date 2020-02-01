The town of Surry was once the scene of a substantial gold and silver mining operation. Surry Mountain was long thought to be the site of rich ore deposits, but it was not until 1879 that a company was incorporated for the purpose of mining in the area.
The Granite State Gold and Silver Mining Co. was formed on Sept. 15, 1879, with Mahlon Milleson as superintendent. The company’s headquarters were located on Milk Street in Boston and most of the officers were from that city. Prior to the formation of the company, Mr. Milleson, a mining engineer from Nevada, had been called in to give his opinion of the project. He was surprised to find ore that assayed at $190 per ton. Five hundred pounds of ore was taken to the Boston office to display as encouragement to potential stockholders.
The company leased 175 acres on Surry Mountain and a road was constructed up to the mining site. A mill, manager’s office and house, and large boarding house for the workers were constructed. Full-time excavation began amidst great enthusiasm in 1880.
A second shaft was soon begun and more buildings constructed on the Gilsum side of the mountain. Ten or 12 men were employed for two or three years, but in the end, the enterprise proved unprofitable. The mining rights were sold at auction in February of 1887 to pay back taxes, thus ending the experiment of the Granite State Gold and Silver Mining Co.
Reliable sources have suggested that the land had been salted with ore containing valuable minerals, meaning someone secretly planted the ore there in hopes of financial gain; the ore that assayed at $190 per ton was not really from the mountain. Despite the complete failure of the Granite State Gold and Silver Mining Co., the town of Surry and its residents did profit from the operations through property taxes and through employment as road builders, carpenters and miners.