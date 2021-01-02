Marlow has been the home of several unusual but successful business ventures over the years. One of these businesses was the Granite State Evaporator Co., owned by Perley E. Fox.
Fox was born in Marlow in December of 1833, and attended the Marlow Academy. He traveled to the Midwest in 1857, where he taught school for several years. Fox returned to Marlow in 1862 and in 1869 purchased the stove and tin business of James Fisher.
Fox combined his stoves and tin in an invention he called the Granite State Evaporator. This was a sap evaporator used in the production of maple syrup. The Granite State Evaporator Co. was established in 1875. He also invented the Pearl metallic sap spout for use in collecting the sap.
The products were successful and were manufactured in Marlow for many years. The evaporator realized large sales throughout New England. In 1880, the company had four employees who worked 9½ hours a day and produced $3,000 worth of products. The firm eventually opened a sales office in New York City and issued a large illustrated catalog that contained dozens of sugar-making accessories, in addition to the items developed by Perley Fox.
The company closed in the early years of the 20th century and the tin shop itself was destroyed in the disastrous fire that burned the north side of Marlow’s Main Street in 1916. The company is long gone, but not entirely forgotten. Tin Shop Pond is located adjacent to the old factory site in Marlow Village and decaying Granite State Evaporators have been found in recent decades in the forests of Cheshire County, having outlasted the sugar houses that they served. Perhaps some of Perley Fox’s evaporators still serve in the production of New England maple syrup to the present day.