In late March of 1923, a number of broadsides were posted throughout the city of Keene proclaiming, in large print, that “George F. Polley, famous dare-devil of the movies, will climb Gurnsey Block.” “To-night at 6:45 he will climb the highest building in this city.”
George Polley was one of Hollywood’s early stuntmen. He appeared in the thrillers “Dare-Devil Dan,” “The Span of Life” and “A Desperate Chance.” He originated many of his own stunts and was well known for standing on his head on the wings of airplanes and escaping from a straitjacket while suspended upside down from the roof of a skyscraper. His feats earned him the nickname “Human Fly.” A short time before coming to Keene, Polley had climbed the 10-story Sun Building in Lowell, Mass.
Polley was born in Richmond, Va., in the late 1890s. He began his climbing career in 1910 when the owner of a clothing store promised Polley a new suit if he would climb to the roof of his building. He climbed about 2,000 buildings during his career. His 1920 attempt to climb the 792-foot-tall Woolworth building in New York came to an end when he was arrested at the 30th floor.
On the evening of March 28, 1923, more than 2,000 spectators gathered around Keene’s Gurnsey Block. Polley addressed the crowd and told how he had begun his stunts at age 14. He then climbed to the top of the four-story building without the use of any mechanical apparatus. Polley then made his way across the roof to the center of the building where he climbed upon the stone arch peak. Finally, he walked to the very corner of the block and stood on his head.
These stunts were used to create interest in Polley’s vaudeville show. The Majestic Theatre in Keene offered three performances for three days in its Church Street theater. In addition to his acrobatic feats, Polley performed magic tricks. The vaudeville act also included “The Psychic Marvel,” Helen Stillman, and a musical program entitled “Mysterious Polley.” Admission cost from 22 cents to 28 cents, depending on the location of your seat in the theater.
These stunts also generated interest in the movies. Keene’s Scenic Theatre and the Majestic were showing the latest Hollywood films, and the Latchis Theatre was about to open on Main Street. In a time before television and with the growing popularity of movies, the youngsters of Keene were thrilled to see George Polley, “famous dare-devil of the movies,” climb Keene’s Gurnsey Block in March of 1923.