Jonas Clark settled in Dublin in 1797. He operated a woolen mill there until 1804, when he moved with his wife and four young children to the wilderness of Shipton, Quebec. The Clarks had seven more children after their move to Canada. Their seventh child, Galen, was born at Shipton in March of 1814.
The Clark family returned to Dublin in 1819, and it was here that Galen spent his childhood years. He tried his hand at farming as a young man, but did not care for that profession and moved to Missouri in the 1830s. He married Rebecca McCoy in 1839, and the couple moved to Philadelphia. Rebecca died there, and he drifted westward and prospected for gold in California. While in California, Clark’s health failed, and the doctors he conferred with gave him about one year to live.
Discouraged, he hiked alone into the Sierra Nevada Mountains. While hunting near Yosemite Valley, Clark met a group of Indians who told him a fabulous tale of a forest of gigantic trees which no white man had ever seen. He investigated their tale and was amazed to find himself among a growth of evergreens averaging more than 250 feet tall and 20 feet in diameter. Clark had found California’s giant sequoia redwood trees. He remained among these trees, regained his health, opened a small hotel nearby, and began a guide service to teach others about the amazing trees.
Clark encouraged the protection of the trees and received support from Congress. The Yosemite Grant was signed into law in 1864, and the land was turned over to the state of California to be used by the public for resort and recreation. In 1890, the federal government created Yosemite National Park, encompassing Yosemite Valley and the Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias. In 1866, former Dublin farm boy Galen Clark was appointed official guardian and custodian of the park and the forest, a position he held for 24 years.