Gad Newell was born in Connecticut in 1763. He trained to become a saddler as a young man, but a hand injury forced him to change his career plans. He trained for the ministry at Yale, graduating in 1786. Eight years later he was ordained to preach in Nelson at the age of 30. He remained as the minister there for more than 47 years.
Newell was well known in the region for his fire and brimstone sermons. After he retired in the 1840s he continued to sit in the pulpit and assist with the service each Sunday. His hearing began to deteriorate, however, and when the new pastor, Rev. Daniel French, started his sermon Newell would stand up beside him to be sure he could hear. Furthermore, he held an ear trumpet in front of French’s face to serve as a hearing aid to be sure he caught every word. The minister confided in another resident that: “The hardest thing I have to do is to preach with that old ear trumpet right up in my face.” Rev. French eventually learned to accept the ear trumpet.
Gad Newell’s wife, Sophia, passed away in 1840. Several years later as he approached his ninth decade, Newell became engaged to a young woman from Keene. There was a good deal of gossip about the engagement and many people felt that the girl was after his money. She assured everyone that she loved Newell dearly. In any case the engagement was eventually called off and the marriage never occurred.
In 1841 a new church was built in Nelson and the old one removed. The old church site was later used as a cemetery. Although he had officially retired from the pulpit, Newell remained active in church activities until the year he died. He passed away in 1859 at the age of 95 years. Shortly thereafter he and his wife were moved to the cemetery where the old church had been located. The townspeople laid Rev. Gad Newell to rest on the very spot of the old pulpit from which he had preached for almost 50 years.