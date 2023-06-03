Livingston Stone was ordained as assistant pastor of the South Parish Unitarian Church in Charlestown in June of 1864. Stone had graduated from Meadville Theological School in Pennsylvania in 1860 and received a master of arts degree from Harvard that same year. In addition to his work as a minister, Stone was very interested in the breeding and study of fish.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.






