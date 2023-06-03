Livingston Stone was ordained as assistant pastor of the South Parish Unitarian Church in Charlestown in June of 1864. Stone had graduated from Meadville Theological School in Pennsylvania in 1860 and received a master of arts degree from Harvard that same year. In addition to his work as a minister, Stone was very interested in the breeding and study of fish.
By 1866, he had developed a fish hatchery business in Charlestown. The hatchery, located about 1,000 feet south of the village, was named Cold Spring Trout Ponds. The business was a success and Stone began to write a column on fish culture, or the propagation of fish.
He resigned as minister of the South Parish Church in 1868, saying that he needed to work outdoors for health reasons. During that year he established the largest salmon breeding works in the world at New Brunswick as a branch of his Charlestown business. He also worked on shad propagation on the Connecticut River and on breeding and stocking fish across the country.
Stone was a founding member of the American Fisheries Society in 1871, serving as its secretary. The United States Commission of Fish and Fisheries was founded that same year and in 1872, Stone was appointed U.S. deputy fish commissioner. He was charged with opening the Baird Hatchery in California. In 1875, Stone returned to Charlestown and married Rebecca Cushing, who he met during his time as minister there. The couple lived at the Baird Hatchery but retained their property in Charlestown.
Part of Stone’s work for the government involved the transportation of 6½ million salmon eggs across the country. One of his greatest challenges must have been the transportation of tens of thousands of shad across the nation. He equipped a railroad car to serve as an aquarium to carry living fish from the Atlantic Ocean to California. The first attempt ended in disaster when the aquarium car was lost in the Elkhorn River in Nebraska when a railroad bridge collapsed. He soon equipped a larger aquarium car, however, and succeeded in crossing the continent with his load of 80,000 living shad. He later equipped similar aquarium rail cars for use in other areas as well.
Livingston and Rebecca Stone eventually sold their property in Charlestown and moved to the west coast permanently. Livingston was recognized internationally for his work in fish culture, receiving diplomas and awards around the world. His work is also recognized in the National Fishing Hall of Fame in Wisconsin and the Livingston Stone National Fish Hatchery in California was named in his honor.
In addition to his international acclaim, former Unitarian minister and hatchery owner Livingston Stone was fondly remembered in Charlestown. The Old Number 4 Rod and Gun Club leased his old fish pools. The club kept trout in the pools and used the fish to stock the brooks of Charlestown.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
