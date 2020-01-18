It was more than 130 years ago, in June of 1886, that the Thompson-Houston Electric Co. was granted a license to erect poles and run wires for Keene’s first electric light system.
The first generator was located on Emerald Street and was supplying power for street and commercial lighting by August. The first electric street light was put into service on Roxbury Street on Aug. 28, 1886.
Seven Keene business establishments installed arc lighting during the same month. Among those businesses were G.H. Tilden & Co. booksellers, Bullard & Foster drugstore, and the Cheshire House hotel.
The Keene Gas Light Co., which had provided gas lighting for the city since 1859, purchased the electric generating plant from the Thompson-Houston Co. in November of 1886. The Keene Gas Light Co., under the leadership of President John Henry Elliot, expanded the Emerald Street facilities and began to offer electricity among its services.
Wallace L. Mason was elected clerk of the corporation in 1887. He went on to become vice president and president of the company and a director of Public Service Co. of New Hampshire, serving the industry for 71 years.
A new electric generating plant was built at Wilson Pond in Swanzey in 1892. Two 150-horsepower waterwheel-driven generators were installed a few years later. In August 1898, the first commercial incandescent lights were installed in the Nims Brothers Market on West Street.
The conversion to electricity was gradual, with gas lighting remaining in use for many years. In 1908, the name of the Keene Gas Light Co. was changed to Keene Gas and Electric Co. Two decades later, in 1926, the company was merged with several other New Hampshire companies to form Public Service Co. of New Hampshire.