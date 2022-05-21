We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Dr. Amos Twitchell of Keene lectured and wrote about the danger of tobacco use during the early years of the 19th century, long before it was confirmed that tobacco caused serious health problems. He expressed his opinion that tobacco caused more deaths than intemperance.
Dr. Twitchell’s biographer shared a story about one of the doctor’s patients that illustrates his views on tobacco use.
One day in his travels, Dr. Twitchell met a farmer from whom he often purchased grain. The farmer looked miserable and Dr. Twitchell asked about the man’s health. The farmer replied, “Almost gone, doctor! I shall never bring you any more corn. The physicians have all given up and tell me I am dying of consumption.” Dr. Twitchell said that he was sorry that he would get no more corn, but that he thought he might be able to cure the man. The farmer replied that it was too late and that he must prepare to die.
The doctor offered to make a bargain with the man. The farmer had to agree to follow Twitchell’s prescription for three months. If he recovered he was to pay the doctor 50 bushels of corn, but if he died, the doctor would pay the man’s family the equivalent of the corn in cash. After some hesitation, the man agreed. Dr. Twitchell directed the man to take the tobacco from his mouth, throw it on the ground and never to touch tobacco again in any form.
About six months later the doctor met up with the man once again. He appeared to be in perfect health, and the doctor claimed the corn. The man refused to pay, however, saying that his wife thought 50 bushels of corn was more than his life was worth. The two men came to a compromise and the farmer gave Dr. Twitchell three or four bushels of corn and a bushel of white beans.
