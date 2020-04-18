Obadiah Blake was born in Wrentham, Mass., in 1719. As a young man he was one of the first settlers of Keene in the late 1730s and one of the first physicians in the town, serving the region as a doctor for many years. He lived in the western part of Keene on what later became Summit Road, near where the Keene Family YMCA is today.
Blake married in 1749. He and his wife, Zipporah, had seven children. He was one of the original members of the Congregational Church, serving as deacon for 47 years.
Dr. Blake’s account book from the late 18th century gives a view of a medical profession much different than what we are familiar with today. Most of his work involved house calls. He traveled far and wide with regular customers in towns as far away as Croydon, Athens, Vt., and Royalston, Mass. He traveled on horseback with his medicines and instruments in his saddlebags.
Dr. Blake’s fees were small and often paid using a bartering system. He would accept vegetables, grain or other produce in trade for his medical services. For example, Joshua Osgood paid two bushels of beans for several visits and medicines in 1785. Asahel Blake paid his 1 pound, 2 shilling bill with “one house clock” in 1786. Francis Drake paid his medical bill by chopping wood for Dr. Blake.
It was common for Dr. Blake not to be paid at all. For example, one account was settled “by running away,” and another was “cancelled in full by poverty.” The 1 pound, 10 shilling account of Robert McNeal was “settled by death.”
Despite the long hours, small or nonexistent pay, and long journeys in all types of weather, Dr. Blake lived a long and full life. He passed away in 1810 at the age of 92. He bequeathed his saddlebags, vials and lancet to his son Obadiah Jr., who had followed his father into the field of medicine.