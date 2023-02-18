Perfume products

California Perfume Co. products from an early company catalog.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

Persis Eames Albee moved to Winchester soon after her marriage to Winchester attorney Ellery Albee in 1866. The Albee family lived in downtown Winchester and opened a store in their home on Depot Street.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.






