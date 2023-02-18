Persis Eames Albee moved to Winchester soon after her marriage to Winchester attorney Ellery Albee in 1866. The Albee family lived in downtown Winchester and opened a store in their home on Depot Street.
One person who visited the Albee store in the late 1870s was Daniel McConnell, a book dealer from New York City. He eventually recruited Persis Albee as a sales agent. McConnell tried to sell more books by offering free samples of perfume with his book sales. When he found that the perfumes were becoming more popular than his books, he founded the California Perfume Co. in 1886. Because of her sales experience, McConnell hired Albee as his first general agent during the same year.
He gave her a sample case of his perfume and asked her to sell it throughout the town of Winchester. Mrs. Albee pioneered the direct door-to-door sales technique, taking orders for the perfume from her neighbors. The perfume was a success, and she soon hired other workers to help with sales. The workers went from house to house, selling the company’s soaps and perfumes in Winchester and surrounding towns. They would send their orders to the company and the products would soon arrive by Railway Express.
Albee devised some of the firm’s products and in her 12 years with the company she trained more than 5,000 representatives to sell its merchandise. The perfume was soon being sold across the country. Today Mrs. Albee is known as the mother of the company. In fact, the firm’s highest award for sales achievement is known as the “Albee.”
The name of the company was changed to Avon in 1939. The number of sales representatives grew to 100,000 by 1957 and 1 million in 1978. The salespeople who came after Mrs. Albee were soon greeting women across the country with the words “Avon calling.” Persis Albee’s door-to-door sales in Winchester launched one of the largest distributorships in the world.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
