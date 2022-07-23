Late in the spring of 1842, the residents of Langdon set about constructing a new Congregational meetinghouse in their village. On May 26 of that year, some 40 men gathered to take part in a church raising bee. A raising bee involved many members of a community gathering to volunteer their time to raise and secure the heavy post-and-beam framework for a new building.
The residents of Langdon gathered on that day in late May to offer their skills to help construct the new building. The frame of the building was erected on May 26 and on Friday, the 27th, the men returned to finish the roof, belfry and steeple.
Apparently certain timbers had not been properly supported during the work of the previous day. As the 40 men worked high up on the roof, the entire structure suddenly came down with a crash. Carpenter Jonas Blood, a longtime resident of the town, was killed instantly. Mr. Blood left behind a wife and six children ages 2 to 16 years.
Sixteen others were injured, several with broken limbs and ribs. John Pratt suffered a fractured skull and William Garfield was presumed dead and was carried to a nearby house. Forty-two-year-old Garfield was seriously injured, but he recovered and lived for many more years.
Supervising carpenter Major Warner was absolved of all blame for the accident. This tragedy was a serious blow to the town, but the church members were not defeated. They quickly went about building another church.
In contrast to the Langdon church that stood for one lone day in 1842, the new building that replaced it has now stood for 180 years.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
