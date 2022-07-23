Langdon Congregational Church

Langdon Congregational Church

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

Late in the spring of 1842, the residents of Langdon set about constructing a new Congregational meetinghouse in their village. On May 26 of that year, some 40 men gathered to take part in a church raising bee. A raising bee involved many members of a community gathering to volunteer their time to raise and secure the heavy post-and-beam framework for a new building.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.






