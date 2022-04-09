James Ballou Jr. was born in 1761. His family moved to Richmond from Cumberland, R.I., when he was a youngster. He lived in Richmond the rest of his life.
During his time there, Ballou became known far and wide for his ability to foretell the future. Many years later Ballou’s grandson, President James A. Garfield, nicknamed Ballou “the conjuror” when he was gathering information for the family genealogy.
Garfield interviewed many people who recalled his grandfather’s ability to foretell the future and to determine the location of lost or stolen property. Visitors traveled from a 50-mile radius around Richmond to have Ballou tell their fortunes. He made his powers seem even more mystical by wearing a wizard’s robe and writing out his formulas with geometrical figures that no one else could understand.
Ballou predicted important events, led bewildered owners to their missing farm tools and told young couples the direction of their future years.
James Ballou’s most amazing forecast, however, was the prediction of his own death. His calculations indicated that he would die on April 30, 1808. His neighbors knew about this prediction and questioned Ballou about his health when the day arrived. He admitted that he was perfectly healthy and perhaps he had made an error in his calculations.
As he started home from a visit to the blacksmith shop on that fateful day, Ballou encountered some workmen removing stones from a field. They were struggling with a heavy boulder, and he stopped to assist. Ballou added his strength to the effort and suddenly burst an artery. He was carried home to bed and died before the day was over.
