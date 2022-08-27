During the 1860s, Keene farmer and businessman James Bixby Elliot purchased stock in the Clipper Mower and Reaper Co. of Yonkers, N.Y. The company made large, horse-drawn mowing machines and hay rakes.
By the late 1870s the business was failing, and Elliot moved the firm to Keene in an attempt to salvage the business. Through extensive advertising and a quality product, Elliot built the Clipper Machine Works into one of Keene’s most successful businesses.
The Clipper factory, 150- by 40-feet in size, was located in South Keene, directly across the railroad tracks from the South Keene train station. This allowed for easy rail shipment of Clipper Machine products. The firm made several sizes of mowing machines for one or two horses, as well as hay rakes, harrows and potato diggers.
The company had its own foundry to forge the metal parts. Clipper machines were advertised as the strongest on the market, with steel fingers and a cast iron frame. The Clipper mower won 39 first prize premiums at fairs and shows across the country in 1869.
Elliot built up a successful business with sales agents from Portland, Maine, to San Francisco. Clipper machines were sold across the country and throughout Europe. Elliot passed away in 1888 and the factory, land and 50 finished mowers were sold at auction the following spring for $8,000.
The company continued to operate until June of 1891, when a spark from a passing locomotive ignited a fire on the roof of the factory. Seventy-five machines were inside the factory. Thirty were rescued from the fire, but none of them were complete. The fire department did not have access to sufficient water to effectively fight the fire, and within 1½ hours the entire factory was gone.
Young Keene native Harry Kingsbury purchased the partially completed machines and other parts that were removed from the building. He repaired Clipper machines at his Wilkins Toy Co. in Keene for several years using the salvaged parts. The factory was never rebuilt, however, and no more award-winning Clipper mowing machines were ever manufactured.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.