Harlan Fiske Stone was born in a small farmhouse on Horseshoe Road in Chesterfield in October of 1872. He was the fifth generation of the Stone family to live in the town. His family moved to Amherst, Mass., in 1874, where young Harlan later attended Amherst College. He often spent his summer vacations in Chesterfield, where he met Miss Agnes Harvey. The young couple was married at the Harvey home in 1899.
Stone worked as a teacher in Massachusetts and New York before attending Columbia Law School from 1895 to 1898. He practiced law in New York and then became a professor at Columbia Law School. In 1910, he was named dean of the school.
Stone gained prominence in the legal profession and in 1924 was named attorney general of the United States by his Amherst College classmate, President Calvin Coolidge. One year later, President Coolidge appointed him to the Supreme Court to succeed retiring Justice Joseph McKenna.
Stone supported President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal policies and was viewed as a liberal on the court. In October 1941, the month of Stone’s 69th birthday, Roosevelt named him chief justice of the United States. He was the first chief justice who had not served in an elected office. Four years after he became chief justice, it was Stone who swore in Harry Truman as president upon the death of Roosevelt. One year later Stone himself passed away at the age of 73, having served on the Supreme Court for 21 years.
The people of Chesterfield never forgot their famous son. In August of 1948, they held a memorial service and unveiled a monument at Stone’s birthplace on Horseshoe Road. Many national leaders attended the ceremonies. On the same day a new U.S. postage stamp was issued in honor of Chesterfield’s chief justice, Harlan Fiske Stone.