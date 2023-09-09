Carrie Nation passed through Keene on Sept. 12, 1902. By that time, she was already famous for her hatchet-toting attacks on the country’s saloons in her battle against intemperance. She had made a speech at the Oak Park Fair in Greenfield on Sept. 10 and was on her way to Bellows Falls for a lecture engagement when her train stopped at the Keene railroad station on Sept. 12.
Carrie’s first husband had died of alcoholism in 1869. She believed that drunkenness was the cause of many of the problems in American society. She began her crusade against intemperance near her home in Kansas when she formed a local branch of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union. Carrie soon began to serenade saloon patrons with hymns and to greet bartenders with comments suggesting that they were destroying men’s souls.
She felt that her work was not having enough impact, however, so she prayed for guidance. Carrie believed that she received a heavenly vision instructing her to physically attack places that served liquor. She did just that by entering saloons and throwing rocks at the stock of liquor bottles. Carrie soon traded her rocks for a hatchet and became known across the country for visiting saloons, where she would employ the hatchet to destroy fixtures and bottles of liquor. She was arrested about 30 times over a 10-year period because of these destructive raids.
Carrie Nation may have been one of the most famous women in America when her train pulled into the station on Keene’s Main Street in 1902. Someone on the platform recognized her, pointed her out to the others who were standing there, and a crowd gathered at her train window.
One young man knew that Carrie disliked tobacco almost as much as she hated liquor. He pulled a packet of cigarettes from his pocket and passed them around to the group that had gathered on the platform. Soon, many of the young fellows were puffing on cigarettes and the owner of the package held it up to the window as if to offer Carrie a smoke. She was enraged and vigorously tried to open the window, but it would not open. She shook her fist and attempted to lecture them, but could not be heard through the closed window.
Just then, the train pulled out of the station and the crowd struck up the popular tune “Good Morning, Carrie” as the train moved slowly away. The smokers were delighted with their antics, but Carrie Nation undoubtedly had little hope for the future of Keene, considering the poor moral conduct that she saw displayed at the train station on that late summer day.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
