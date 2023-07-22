In the days before nursing homes, our ancestors had a practical method of caring for the elderly. Parents would give their property to one or more of their children on the condition that the parents would be cared for in their homes throughout their lives. These conditions were often outlined very specifically in land deeds and offer an interesting view of life in the 19th century. One such deed was recorded by Jason Parmenter of Stoddard.
Jason Parmenter became embroiled in the armed uprising known as Shay’s Rebellion near Springfield, Mass., in the late 1780s when he was a resident of Bernardston, Mass. Farmers from western Massachusetts protested crippling debt and increasing taxes. When the protests turned violent, militia companies were sent out to quell the rebellion. When the troops attempted to apprehend Parmenter, he shot and killed one of his pursuers. He was tried, convicted and sentenced to hang. When he was brought to the gallows, a pardon from Gov. Hancock was presented and Parmenter was freed.
Some have suggested that Jason Parmenter eventually fled Massachusetts to escape the stigma of the killing and the trial. Whatever the reason, Parmenter moved with his family to Stoddard. Then 69-year-old Jason deeded his Stoddard property to his 37-year-old son Asahel in 1802. Asahel was to keep the land if he provided sufficient care for his parents throughout their lives. The deed outlined exactly what was to be provided in exchange for the land.
Jason and his wife, Abigail, were to always have the use of a room in the house and wood sufficient for one fire available. They were also to receive specific amounts of corn, rye, wheat, potatoes, cabbage, carrots, turnips and 60 pounds of tea each year. Furthermore, Asahel was to bring his parents 220 pounds of pork and 200 pounds of good beef annually. Finally, he was to provide the assistance of a doctor whenever needed and a decent burial for his parents when they died.
Apparently, this system of care worked well for our ancestors. It worked well for Jason Parmenter, in any case. The Stoddard town historian wrote that Parmenter lived “to a good old age” in the town of Stoddard.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
