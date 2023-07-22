Early Stoddard map

The Parmenter family lived in the southwestern corner of Stoddard, as shown on this early map of the town.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

In the days before nursing homes, our ancestors had a practical method of caring for the elderly. Parents would give their property to one or more of their children on the condition that the parents would be cared for in their homes throughout their lives. These conditions were often outlined very specifically in land deeds and offer an interesting view of life in the 19th century. One such deed was recorded by Jason Parmenter of Stoddard.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.