The book titled “Marlborough Recollections,” issued by the Marlborough Historical Society, contains a collection of local folktales. One of these tales concerns Calvin Tenney, a mid-19th-century Marlborough tavern keeper.
Calvin, born in 1792, was the 12th child of William and Sarah Tenney, who had moved to Marlborough about 20 years earlier.
In the late 1820s, Tenney built a substantial brick house that became known as the “Halfway House” because it was located just halfway between Keene and Jaffrey. This was an ideal location for a public house, and he opened a tavern there in addition to operating his farm. Tenney and his wife, Tabitha, lived in the house until the 1850s.
Much of Cal Tenney’s business came from cattle drovers who stayed in the tavern at night during their cattle drives. These drovers placed their cattle in the tavern pasture in the evening, rounded them up in the morning, and started on their way to the Boston market. Tenney charged a nominal amount per head for the pasturing and safekeeping.
One day a drover stopped off at the tavern to spend the night. He knew of the fee for pasturing cattle, but was not anxious to part with his money. The man put his herd into the pasture, went up to the tavern, and told Tenney that he had already pastured his 125 cattle. Tenney, who had been watching from the window, said that that was fine.
The next morning after breakfast the drover paid his bill, including the charge for 125 cattle. “I’ll go down with you while you get your herd,” Tenney said. He opened the pasture gate and watched the cattle come through. When 125 head of cattle had passed, Tenney closed the gate. The drover pointed out that a good number of the cattle still in the pasture were his. Tenney replied, “I counted out 125 cattle. That’s the number you [told] me and paid me for. The rest of them critters must be mine.”
The drover knew he had been caught and he had to pay the fee for the rest of his cattle, including a fine — a round of drinks for everyone in the tavern.