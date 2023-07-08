According to a report in Keene’s Cheshire Republican newspaper in September 1889, Louis Cabot of Brookline, Mass., was one of the wealthiest men in New England. He was a businessman whose family members had been successful merchants, shippers and manufacturers who produced ingredients for paint and ink. The Cabot company later produced Cabot Stain.
Louis Cabot was an avid hunter and fisherman who was well-known in the Monadnock Region. He owned a summer residence in Dublin and purchased tens of thousands of acres in the surrounding towns of Harrisville, Nelson, Stoddard, Antrim and Hancock in the late 1800s to support his passion for bird hunting.
The old apple orchards and fields filling with undergrowth provided wonderful habitat for game birds, and Cabot thought nothing of buying a few hundred acres of land to preserve the birds, fish and small game there for his own sport.
Nelson author Newt Tolman shared a wonderful story of Cabot’s extensive land holdings. One day Cabot was touring some of the old roads in a local town, as he frequently did, when he passed a spot that looked like a promising habitat for woodcock. When he came to the next farmhouse, he stopped to inquire of an old man who was outside cutting wood.
“Looks like good woodcock country along here. Are there many birds around?”
“Plenty of ’em,” the old man told him.
“Is that land across the road for sale, by any chance?”
“Dunno,” the man replied.
“Don’t you own it?”
“Nope.”
“Well, then, who does?”
“Rich old cuss from Boston, name o’ Cabot.”
Louis Cabot clearly acquired more land than he could keep track of. Some estimates suggest that his land holdings in the region may have approached 100,000 acres. Although many local natives may have thought of him as a “rich old cuss from Boston,” his enthusiasm for hunting preserved large tracts of land in the region.
In 1967 the Nature Conservancy gave Keene State College a 400-acre tract of former Cabot land in the towns of Nelson and Hancock. The land is available for public recreational purposes. The property was given the name Louis Cabot Preserve in his honor and is a reminder of his affection for the forests of the Monadnock Region.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
