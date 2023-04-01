As we conclude another New Hampshire winter, it is interesting to look back at a custom that our 18th-century ancestors used during the cold months. It was known as bundling.
Bundling occurred when a man and woman, especially engaged couples, slept in the same bed together — with their clothes on. This may be difficult to believe considering the Puritan ideals of early New Englanders. This custom, which they brought with them from Europe, was strictly a practice of convenience, however.
Beds were not always plentiful in the early days of a settlement, so it was common for more than one person to sleep in a bed. Furthermore, many of the houses were poorly heated. As a result, the only way that young lovers could have privacy during the winter months and still be warm was to cover up in one of the household’s few beds. Bundling, which seems to have been most widely used between 1750 and 1780, was typically a perfectly innocent and acceptable custom of courtship.
Bundling often involved a bundling board or bundling bag. A bundling board was a long board that was placed between the couple in the bed. A bundling bag was essentially an early sleeping bag that was sewn closed vertically down the middle. Both items were intended to keep young couples physically separated through the night, while allowing them to speak in private.
Historian Lois Stabler suggested that Abner Sanger, who wrote a detailed diary in Keene from 1774 to 1782, recorded numerous instances of bundling, which he referred to as “staying with.” Sanger himself “stayed with” two different women during the time he kept his diary. This was also a matter of convenience for Sanger, who was searching for a wife, as it allowed him to privately interact with and learn more about the women in question.
Although bundling was widely used and usually perfectly innocent, toward the end of the 18th century many people, including several ministers, began to spread their belief that bundling was immoral. Furthermore, our ancestors were now comfortably settled in their new country; bundling was simply no longer needed in the larger, better heated homes. Consequently, the practice of bundling died out altogether by the early years of the 19th century.
Although bundling is now long gone, it has not been forgotten. Some historians suggest we refer to it every time we tell someone to “bundle up” against the winter cold.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
