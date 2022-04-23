Keene’s Cheshire Republican newspaper of Oct. 5, 1888, alerted its readers to the upcoming performance of “Monte Cristo” with actor James O’Neill, to be held at City Hall the following week. O’Neill and his company arrived in Keene and performed their theatrical version of Alexander Dumas’ novel “The Count of Monte Cristo” on Oct. 10.
The Republican’s critic reported that Mr. O’Neill presented a “striking bit of acting. As an interpreter of the sensational drama he has no superior …” The review concluded by stating that “Mr. O’Neill may be sure of a flattering reception if he returns to Keene in the future.” Actor James O’Neill had indeed become quite famous and wealthy, as a result of his stirring interpretation of “The Count of Monte Cristo.” The play was extremely popular across the country.
O’Neill wanted to play other parts, but could make much more money on “Monte Cristo.” He felt he needed the income from the play to support his growing family. He eventually played the lead role approximately 6,000 times. He later felt that he sacrificed his artistic talent to make money from his routine, if popular, performance as Edmond Dantès in “The Count of Monte Cristo.”
It is easy to imagine the audience in Keene vigorously applauding the performance that night at City Hall. Probably very few of those in the auditorium realized, however, that O’Neill was expecting his wife to give birth to a child at any moment. Six days later, in New York, his wife, Mary Ellen, gave birth to the couple’s third son.
Many years later that son, undoubtedly influenced by his father’s acting career, began to write plays. He eventually wrote dozens of plays and was awarded four Pulitzer Prizes and the Nobel Prize for his work. Among his many plays were “Desire Under the Elms” “The Iceman Cometh,” and his autobiographical masterpiece, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night.”
On that night in Keene 134 years ago actor James O’Neill was awaiting the birth of the son whom he would name Eugene. Eugene O’Neill would go on to become one of the most important playwrights in American history.
