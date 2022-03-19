Over 150 years ago, more than 2,000 Cheshire County residents fought in the American Civil War in the struggle to preserve the Union. The experience of one local resident reminds us of the bravery and endurance of these men who volunteered to serve and left their Cheshire County homes to fight for their country.
William Dunton of Fitzwilliam was one of the first local men to enlist when the fighting began. He was a 35-year-old mill worker when he enlisted. Dunton was assigned to the 2nd Regiment of New Hampshire Volunteers. He was at the First Battle of Bull Run and several other engagements in Virginia in late 1861 and early 1862. The 2nd Regiment was also engaged at the Second Battle of Bull Run and Dunton was fighting there alongside his comrades on Aug. 29, 1862. Suddenly he was hit in the face by a bullet. The ball entered his right cheek, breaking his jaw and his upper teeth and exiting below his left eye. Dunton fell and was left for dead by his comrades when they retreated from the field.
Confederate soldiers stripped him of his possessions and most of his clothes and also left him on the field. Dunton’s mouth soon began to fill up from the swelling, and he cut away the torn flesh with his knife so that he could breathe. Hours passed and then days and still no help came. Finally, six days later, a Union burial crew found Dunton and carried him to an army hospital in Washington.
Several surgeons there decided that he could not be saved. To give him a chance at survival, however, a small tube was inserted into his throat through which he was fed. Dunton clung to life and was fed through his tube for more than a month. Finally, two months later, he had recovered enough to be discharged and return to his home in Fitzwilliam. William Dunton married in Fitzwilliam in 1889 and died there at the age of 77 years in 1901, almost 40 years after his amazing survival on the battlefield at the Second Battle of Bull Run.
