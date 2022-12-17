Benjamin Eaton lived in the town of Sullivan in the early 1800s. He moved to that community in 1804 from the neighboring town of Packersfield, now Nelson. Eaton, his wife, Elizabeth, and their four children settled into their new home.
Although the family farmed their land, Benjamin’s chief occupation was that of blacksmith. He served the town as selectman and highway surveyor. He also served on school committees and was very active in the Baptist Church.
Eaton passed away in February of 1822 at the age of 53 years. He was well-known in the town and a large crowd gathered for his funeral. The service was held at Eaton’s home in the northwest corner of Sullivan on Saturday Feb. 23, 1822.
After the solemn service concluded, the large number of attendees began to move about the house. Many went into the kitchen, perhaps to partake of refreshments. As the large crowd gathered there, the floor suddenly gave way and the people in the room tumbled downward into the cellar. Just as the floor cracked and fell, Eaton’s widow screamed “Save my soap!
Despite the frightening nature of the collapse, there were few serious injuries. When everyone climbed out of the cellar it was found that one man had broken ribs and another was badly bruised, but no limbs had been broken.
The widow’s soap was probably recovered, the floor replaced, and life returned to normal after a few weeks. Benjamin was buried in the family plot in the Old Four Corners Cemetery, where his wife, Elizabeth, and two of their children eventually joined him. The Eaton home has been gone for many years, but his friends and relatives never forgot their exciting day at Benjamin Eaton’s funeral.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.