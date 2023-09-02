Austin Corbin, born in Newport in July of 1827, became a very successful lawyer and a bank president by the time he reached the age of 36 years.
In 1873, while on vacation from his New York banking company, he discovered the beautiful undeveloped beaches on Long Island. He promptly bought 2½ miles of oceanfront land, built a grand hotel, and then built a railroad to transport wealthy New Yorkers from the city to the beach. Although Corbin’s earlier interests had made him wealthy, his oceanfront development made him a multimillionaire.
Corbin retired at age 59 and returned to Newport, where his most amazing undertaking was yet to come. He purchased about 25,000 acres of land in the towns of Newport, Croydon, Plainfield, Cornish and Grantham and built a 30-mile fence around the property. He then began to stock the land with wild animals from across the country and around the world. Corbin created the Blue Mountain Forest Association to manage the park.
He imported reindeer, moose, elk, several kinds of deer, antelopes, wild goats, wild boar from the Black Forest of Germany, American buffaloes and many other animals. Some animals were not successful in Corbin’s Park, but the elk, deer, boar and American buffaloes thrived.
The park staff played an important role in the effort to save the American buffalo from extinction in this country. The Corbin family supported legislation to provide preserves for buffalo herds and often supplied the first animals for those preserves.
Park founder Austin Corbin was killed in a carriage accident near his Newport farm in 1896. His son, Austin Jr., continued to manage the park, which was open to the public for a time. In 1904, he hired Ernest Harold Baynes as conservator of the Corbin Park buffalo preserve. Baynes’ studies suggested that only 2,039 American buffaloes survived — 325 in the wild and the rest in captivity. Corbin Park was home to 160 of those in captivity.
Baynes worked for years to preserve the buffalo herd in this country. The herd increased to 20,000 animals after about 15 years of his campaigning and the American Bison Society was formed to continue his work.
The park fell into disrepair after the death of Corbin’s son in 1938, until it was revitalized in the 1940s as an exclusive membership organization. The new owners maintained Austin Corbin’s park for game breeding and hunting purposes.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
