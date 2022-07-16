In March of 1889, a local newspaper reported on an unusual case of arsenic poisoning. Miss Bessie Blake, daughter of Keene farmer Milton Blake, had been very ill for two weeks. Dr. George Twitchell of Keene felt that the 17-year-old Bessie had unmistakable symptoms of arsenic poisoning. No one could determine the origin of the illness, however.
At first, Dr. Twitchell suspected the wallpaper in Bessie’s room. Keene High School Principal Charles Douglas inspected a piece of the paper but found no trace of arsenic.
Finally, Bessie’s grandmother suggested that a new dress, which Bessie had recently made and worn, might be the cause of the trouble. The dress was made of green flannel.
Principal Douglas was called in once again to do a test. Upon examination, he found that the flannel contained arsenic.
There was no explanation in the newspaper as to how the arsenic got into the flannel. A few decades earlier, however, dress makers had determined that arsenic could be used to dye cloth green. They did not know, or did not care, that the arsenic in the cloth could be very poisonous to those who bought and wore the dresses made from the cloth.
The government was not monitoring the use of chemicals closely in 1889, if a flannel dress could contain enough arsenic to make the person wearing it seriously ill. Thanks to the investigations carried out by Dr. Twitchell and Principal Douglas in Keene, young Bessie Blake’s dress was discarded, and she recovered from her bout of arsenic poisoning.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
