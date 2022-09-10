Benedict Arnold

Benedict Arnold led an expedition north to attempt to capture Quebec from the British in the early months of the Revolutionary War. His contingent included 13 men from Cheshire County.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society

of Cheshire County

On Nov. 1, 1775, Ebenezer Tolman of Fitzwilliam found himself deep in the frozen wilderness of northern Maine. Seven weeks earlier he had marched from Cambridge, Mass., with 1,100 other colonial soldiers under the command of Benedict Arnold with orders from Gen. George Washington to march north in an attempt to capture Quebec from the British in the early months of the Revolutionary War.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.