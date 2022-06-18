We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Amelia Earhart was a heroine to American women of the 1930s because of her great success in the male dominated field of aviation. During 1928, Miss Earhart was the first female passenger on a transatlantic flight. Four years later, in 1932, she became the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean alone and immediately became a national celebrity.
In November of 1932, a few months after she completed her historic flight, the Keene Rotary Club arranged for her to come to Keene to tell the story of her adventure. On the evening of Nov. 15, Earhart spoke to a large audience at The Colonial Theatre on Main Street. She was described by a Sentinel reporter as “tall and slender, perfectly at ease, and better looking than many of her pictures.”
Earhart spoke for an hour and a half, describing in great detail her flight across the Atlantic. She told the crowd that her flight began at Teterboro, N.J. She landed at Harbor Grace, Newfoundland to make final preparations on her plane. From there she headed across the ocean.
She flew through rain storms that caused ice to form on the wings of her plane and had instrument problems so that she could not determine her elevation. Earhart finally landed in a farmer’s field near Londonderry, Ireland. A farm hand asked her, “Have you flown far?” Earhart replied, “I’m From America.” From Ireland she made a victory tour of Europe, stopping at London, Paris, Brussels and Rome.
Earhart encouraged commercial air travel and predicted that anyone in her audience in Keene who had not flown in an airplane would do so within two years. She assured them there was little danger in flying. After her presentation she met one-on-one with many of those in attendance and asked audience members their thoughts on air travel. Her speech here was a great success and did much to help convince the local citizens of the growing importance of aviation.
Less than five years after her visit to Keene, she attempted to fly around the world. During this flight, on July 3, 1937, her plane vanished over the ocean and Amelia Earhart was never seen again.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.