Samuel Cragin was a well-known merchant and mill owner in Alstead in the first half of the 1800s. He built a new house for his family in Alstead in the spring of 1844. There was apparently some dispute about the site of the house; one of the neighbors was apparently not pleased with the location of Cragin’s new home.
Very late on the night that the family moved into the new house, Mr. Cragin heard someone walking outside the house. He went downstairs and found that a basket full of wood shavings had been emptied through a window onto the sitting room floor and set on fire. Cragin managed to extinguish the fire, which was directly below the bedroom where his two daughters were sleeping.
Dr. John Gallup and James Carpenter were arrested and tried for arson the following spring. The evidence against Gallup and Carpenter was circumstantial but the attorney general made a strong argument against them. The two men were defended by former governor Henry Hubbard who made an elegant argument for his clients. When the trial concluded, however, the jury quickly brought in a verdict of guilty.
It was said that Gallup had been a respectable and skillful physician but had recently had problems with alcohol and the crime may have been influenced by rum. The N.H. Sentinel suggested that; “To the influence of rum may be attributed this shocking crime ...”
Gallup ran away and forfeited his bail. Carpenter was sentenced to four years of hard labor at the state prison in Concord. He was pardoned by the governor the following year, however.
Cragin went on with his life in his new home in Alstead. Gallup and Carpenter did not appear in future records and apparently never returned to Alstead.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
