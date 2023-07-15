Alstead's Paper Mill Village

An 1858 map of Alstead’s Paper Mill Village showed Samuel Cragin’s house.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire county

Samuel Cragin was a well-known merchant and mill owner in Alstead in the first half of the 1800s. He built a new house for his family in Alstead in the spring of 1844. There was apparently some dispute about the site of the house; one of the neighbors was apparently not pleased with the location of Cragin’s new home.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.

