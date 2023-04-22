Banner of the N.H. Recorder and Weekly Advertiser

The banner of the N.H. Recorder and Weekly Advertiser in Keene

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

It was a common practice among our ancestors to advertise a runaway spouse in the newspaper. A husband would buy an advertisement stating that his wife had run away so that no one would allow her credit in his name. This practice was most common in Keene newspapers in the late 1700s. In the early 1800s, John Prentiss published a notice that he would no longer allow these advertisements in The Sentinel, but they continued to appear in the paper as late as 1819.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.






