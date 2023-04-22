It was a common practice among our ancestors to advertise a runaway spouse in the newspaper. A husband would buy an advertisement stating that his wife had run away so that no one would allow her credit in his name. This practice was most common in Keene newspapers in the late 1700s. In the early 1800s, John Prentiss published a notice that he would no longer allow these advertisements in The Sentinel, but they continued to appear in the paper as late as 1819.
These ads often offered amusing accounts of domestic problems for the world to see. Joseph Davis of Chesterfield placed the following ad in the N.H. Recorder and the Weekly Advertiser in November of 1787.
“Where as my wife Margaret has eloped from my bed and board and refuses living with me. This is to forbid all persons from trusting her on my account.”
This upset Margaret, who responded with an ad of her own. It was published two weeks later in the newspaper and read as follows.
“Where as my husband, Joseph Davis, has informed the public that I have eloped from HIS bed and board, I beg leave to inform the public that he has not been the possessor of either since I was married to him, the 1st of August, 1786. That I have supported him and his daughter since that time. That he took 14 pounds of my money to purchase clothing for himself without leaving me one farthing. And that there is no danger of my running him into debt as his credit was insufficient for that purpose.”
We do not know much more about Joseph and Margaret Davis. There is not a divorce on record for them, but it appears that they did not live together when the first United States census was compiled in 1790. The Chesterfield town historian suggested that Joseph died two or three years later.
Regardless of how the relationship may have ended, Margaret Davis clearly had the last word concerning her husband’s advertisement as a result of her scathing response to his 1787 newspaper pronouncement.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.