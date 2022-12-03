Nathan Hale was a prominent resident of Rindge during the 1760s and 1770s. He was a storekeeper, farmer and the owner of large tracts of land. Early in 1766, Hale married Abigail Grout, the daughter of the first settler of neighboring Jaffrey. Abigail was a strong-willed, outspoken woman who, unlike many of the women of her day, has not been forgotten by succeeding generations.
Nathan Hale served in the Revolutionary War from its beginning, when he led a company of militiamen to the battle of Lexington and Concord. He had risen to the rank of colonel when he was captured by the British and later died as a prisoner of war on Long Island in September of 1780. This left Abigail as a 35-year-old widow with six children ranging in age from 10 months to 13 years.
Nathan left a large estate that Abigail managed on her own. Although he was a prominent merchant and farmer, Nathan’s large acreage made the property taxes a great burden for Abigail. Taxes were high at the time to support the war effort. She petitioned the N.H. Legislature for relief from taxation because her husband had served in the Continental Army for five years and she had a large and helpless family to support.
She based her argument against paying taxes upon a principle well known to Americans of her day. Abigail claimed that one reason we were fighting the Revolutionary War was to overcome the tyranny of taxation without representation. With her husband gone she was paying the taxes on the family property, but as a woman she was not allowed to vote. She felt that she was being taxed without being able to represent herself in the government.
She refused to pay her taxes and, as a result, she was arrested and spent a month in jail. Abigail Hale is remembered by the people of Rindge as one of the first advocates for women’s suffrage in the United States.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
