Abigail Hale

Abigail Hale

 Courtesy of the Historical

Society of Cheshire County

Nathan Hale was a prominent resident of Rindge during the 1760s and 1770s. He was a storekeeper, farmer and the owner of large tracts of land. Early in 1766, Hale married Abigail Grout, the daughter of the first settler of neighboring Jaffrey. Abigail was a strong-willed, outspoken woman who, unlike many of the women of her day, has not been forgotten by succeeding generations.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.

