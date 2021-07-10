Business forecasts and annual reports on business successes, home construction and real estate values in the town, region or state have been compiled for many years. In January of 1888, the Cheshire Republican newspaper reported on construction and building alterations in Keene for the year 1887. This report makes an interesting comparison to what is happening in the city today.
The newspaper reported the construction of 29 dwellings and alterations or additions to 28 other structures. Among the most impressive commercial structures built during the year were the Bay State Pharmacal Co.’s 35x75-foot factory on Ralston Street and the Burdett Chair Co.’s 30x48-foot, two-story warehouse on Washington Street.
The Dunn & Salisbury Chair Co. also constructed a three-story factory and two-story warehouse on Emerald Street. Other commercial construction included two lumber sheds, a coal shed, livery stable, blacksmith shop and wheelwright’s shop — the final three illustrating the reliance on wagons and horsepower for work and travel at that time.
The most active builder of the year was Amos Knight. He built seven residences in a neighborhood that became known as “Knightville” in north Keene. He sold most of them before the year ended. The new street where they were located was given the name Knight Street.
The construction reports also included some more unusual construction projects. Among these was an iron drop table at the railroad repair shops on Emerald Street. A drop table was similar to an automobile service pit. A train car that needed repair was moved over the drop table, which could be lowered and raised to remove and install new train wheels without raising the car.
Other projects included the construction of an iron railroad bridge to replace a covered bridge over the Ashuelot River, the Keene Toboggan Club’s toboggan chute near Beaver Street, and 1½ miles of concrete sidewalks on Washington, Cross and Roxbury streets, and Central Square.
Keene was an active and growing city in the late 1880s. The newspaper listed the construction or alteration of one school, 13 barns, 56 dwellings, 12 commercial buildings and four miscellaneous structures. The reporter seemed quite impressed that the total amount expended on all of this slightly exceeded the $100,000 figure.