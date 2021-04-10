On the afternoon of Oct. 10, 1912, the residents of Cheshire County were awaiting a visit from the president of the United States, William Howard Taft.
The president and Mrs. Taft were making a brief tour through the area from their summer home in Beverly, Mass. Taft traveled by train to Newport and spoke to a large crowd there, before heading south into Cheshire County by automobile.
Taft’s route had been mapped by an engineer from the state highway department. The engineer also had signs placed at the intersections along the way where the president’s motorcade might make a wrong turn. Unfortunately, the vehicles in the motorcade became separated, and the signage was not clear to those in the president’s car. Taft explained the situation in his speech to the crowd that greeted him that night in Keene. “We got to the top of a hill on the state road and found a sign some 25 miles from Keene that the state road was obstructed and we must take another, and we have been taking that other ever since.”
The driver had detoured into South Acworth before discovering the error. The group finally arrived in Marlow, more than two hours late, where they were greeted by a crowd of 200 residents. The president spoke briefly from his automobile and did the same for 100 well-wishers in Gilsum.
Approximately 8,000 people had gathered in Keene’s Central Square by the time the president finally arrived at 10 minutes before seven. The crowd cheered long and loud upon his arrival. Taft was met by Mayor Charles G. Shedd and escorted into the Cheshire House hotel. The president soon appeared on the second floor balcony of the hotel and gave a brief speech to the 8,000 people below.
Taft soon traveled on to Marlborough and then to Dublin, where his secretary of the Treasury, Franklin MacVeagh, had a summer home. He made a speech to the people of Dublin the following morning before his group left Cheshire County and traveled into Peterborough and back toward Massachusetts. William Howard Taft’s eventful visit to Cheshire County in 1912 was the first visit to Keene by a U.S. president during his term of office.