The mayorship and 11 of the city’s 15 council seats will be up for grabs when Keene voters head to the polls Tuesday.
Only the mayoral, at-large, Ward 1 and Ward 2 council races are contested this year, with incumbents running unopposed in Wards 3, 4 and 5. Five of the open council positions are at-large seats, which represent the entire city and come with two-year terms.
Each of Keene's five wards is represented by two councilors, elected to four-year terms. Typically, only one seat from each ward is up for election every two years, but this year, both Ward 3 seats will be on the ballot because both councilors in that ward resigned earlier in 2021 — Terry Clark in February and Mike Giacomo in July.
Here's a look at the races:
Mayoral race
The mayoral contest was the only race — aside from a Ward 5 elections-officer position — to see a candidate removed from the ballot during the primary on Oct. 5. Mayor George Hansel swept the competition with easy victories in all five wards, and a total of 763 votes.
Challengers Mark J. Zuchowski and Aria DiMezzo received 58 and 35 total votes, respectively, enabling Zuchowski to advance to Tuesday's general election.
Both Zuchowski and DiMezzo have faced legal issues this year: An order of protection was issued against Zuchowski after a city employee said he showed up at her home and refused to leave, and DiMezzo has been charged in connection with what federal prosecutors have described as an unlicensed scheme to sell cryptocurrency. Zuchowski, who was not charged with a crime, has said the matter with the city employee is a misunderstanding, and DiMezzo has pleaded not guilty.
Hansel, who is seeking his second two-year term as mayor, says he’s running on a platform focused on finding ways to address Keene’s housing shortage while also working to upgrade infrastructure throughout the city. Zuchowski has said he wants to be mayor to give the people of Keene a voice. He also said he'd like to address veterans’ issues and the spread of misinformation, particularly around the pandemic.
Councilors at-large
With all five at-large seats up for election, eight candidates have thrown their hats in the ring, meaning that — barring a write-in victory — all but three of them will get a chance to serve on the council next year. With the exception of Councilor Steve Hooper, who announced in August that he would not run again as he focuses on other projects, all incumbent at-large councilors — Kate Bosley, Bettina Chadbourne, Randy Filiault and Mike Remy — are seeking re-election.
All three of the incumbents who answered candidate questionnaires from The Sentinel — Bosley, Filiault and Remy — support rethinking the city's land-use regulations to make housing development easier, with Remy noting that the city has already made moves in this direction with its recent zoning overhaul. Bosley said the code is still being tweaked and that preserving the city's green space while encouraging development is important.
They also agreed that the city's high property taxes need to be looked at. Bosley noted that school taxes make up a large part of the property tax rate and that it would be helpful to create a joint committee with the city and the school district. Filiault pointed to the state's frequent failure to provide revenues the city is owed, such as its full share of the meals and rooms tax.
The at-large challengers are Giacomo, who resigned his Ward 3 seat in July after moving to Ward 5; Jodi Newell, Boston Parisi and Ian Freeman. The latter is facing charges connected to the same cryptocurrency operation DiMezzo has been accused in. He also pleaded not guilty.
When it comes to housing, both Giacomo and Newell advocated for incentivizing new construction projects as well as rehabilitation and renovation of the city's existing housing stock. Newell also pointed to a Keene Housing program she said gives incentives to landlords who rent at reasonable rates to voucher-holders, and suggested considering ways to encourage accessory buildings that could be used for housing or establishing housing co-ops.
But Giacomo and Newell had different priorities when it comes to addressing property taxes, with Giacomo calling for pushing state officials to more equitably fund education and making sure area towns that benefit from Keene's services are paying their fair share. Newell, meanwhile, echoed concerns raised by Filiault about recovering money owed to Keene by the state.
Both candidates agree that expanding the tax base is important. Giacomo emphasized drawing more business to town, and Newell suggested this can be accomplished by looking for ways to increase affordable housing options. They also both advocated for infrastructure upgrades — particularly as a means of helping areas of Keene that deal with persistent flooding — and seeking grant funding to complete those improvements.
Meanwhile, Freeman, known locally as a libertarian activist, agreed with those who say the city needs to rethink its zoning regulations. But he favors abolishing zoning rules altogether, along with permitting processes and the city's code enforcement department. He also argued for voluntary property taxes that would allow people to pay into the city departments they value most.
The top vote-getters in this race during last month's primary, which drew a 6-percent turnout, were the four incumbents, with Chadbourne getting 516 votes, Filiault taking 501, Remy receiving 496 and Bosley getting 491. Giacomo was the fifth most popular choice with 419 votes, while Newell received 330. Parisi and Freeman finished with 88 and 58 votes, respectively.
Kris Roberts, a former city councilor and former state representative, received 16 write-in votes, enough to qualify him for the general-election ballot. He also earned enough to run in Ward 1, (12 votes), and chose to do so rather than running at-large.
Parisi did not respond to The Sentinel's candidate questionnaire.
Ward councilor races
Ward 3 incumbents Andrew Madison — whom the council appointed to fill Terry Clark's seat in April — and Bryan Lake — appointed to fill Giacomo's seat in September — are both running without contest to retain their seats. Ward 4 Councilor Catherine Workman and Ward 5 Councilor Philip Jones are likewise running unopposed.
Current Ward 1 Councilor Janis Manwaring announced late in the summer that she would not seek re-election, saying it's time for some new faces on the council. Robert Crowell will face Roberts to succeed her.
Roberts, in his response to The Sentinel's questionnaire, said he is interested in striking a balance between land conservation and development to help address housing issues. He also took aim at NIMBY-ism and zoning- code restrictions that he said make it hard for developers to expand the tax base through new housing and by bringing in commerce. Roberts said continued upgrades to the city's aging infrastructure are a priority.
Crowell, in his questionnaire answers, also recommended loosening building regulations and suggested having more Keene State students live on campus to free up some housing in the city. He said Keene could reduce taxes by cutting expenditures and seeking state funding the city is owed. City officials can address flooding issues by keeping an eye on Keene's drainage system and working with the Army Corps of Engineers to see what improvements can be made around the Ashuelot River, he said.
Meanwhile, in Ward 2, Mitch Greenwald, a 28-year council veteran who took 123 votes in the primary, hopes to fend off a challenge from Ryan Clancy, who received 54.
In his candidate-questionnaire responses, Greenwald spoke in favor of increasing Keene's housing supply by encouraging development and rehabilitating existing homes. He also said he wants to address property-tax rates by being conservative with spending and attracting new industry to the area to expand Keene's tax base.
Clancy also advocated for increasing the housing stock, saying Keene must prioritize affordable housing projects and aim to construct them in established neighborhoods. He said this would help spread out the property-tax burden but that the city should also incentivize home improvements by offering tax credits.
He added that he lives in a flood zone, and feels resources should be committed to flood-related infrastructure improvements and that flooding risks should be strongly considered when approving new construction projects.
Also on the ballot
In addition to voting on public offices, Keene voters will be asked to weigh in on a ballot question that would remove ward boundaries from the city charter and add them to the city code. This would authorize the council to set these boundaries, rather than requiring voter approval. This proposed change stems from a time crunch caused by a significant delay in the census data cities use to complete their legally required 10-year redistricting.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a list of polling places by ward, go to https:/keenenh.gov/city-clerk/municipal-elections-information. Voters will also consider elections-official positions — moderator, selectmen, clerk and supervisor of the checklist — in each ward.
See candidates' full responses to The Sentinel's questionnaire and other election information at www.sentinelsource.com/politics/keene_elections_2021/.