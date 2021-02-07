When Keene State College professor Daniel Carberg responded to a Facebook post seeking people with a passion for cookbooks, he had no idea it would lead to him to a spot on national television.
Carberg, who also coordinates vocal activities at Keene State's music department, said cookbooks have long been an important part of his life, even when he was young. Shortly after answering the Facebook call, he was invited to appear in a segment on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
His appearance on the talk show airs Monday, which can be seen locally at 9 a.m. on WBZ, or on Facebook at https://bit.ly/36PJxaZ.
"[Barrymore] loves cooking and she has this passion for cookbooks," Carberg said. "So she started a cookbook club and she's had different guests on. She has mostly professional chefs on, but she had this idea to choose three normal people and send them a cookbook."
In the segment, the actress features the cookbook "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking" by Marcella Hazan, and asks three home cooks, including Carberg, to prepare one dish from its pages and document the process with video and photos. Then the home cooks are invited to tune in to watch and ask questions while Barrymore and chef Pilar Valdes prepare a different recipe from the book.
For his dish, Carberg prepared a crespelle — an Italian-style crepe stuffed with spinach, prosciutto and parmesan cheese. During his segment on the show, Carberg and his fellow cooks were briefly interviewed by Barrymore, described what they made, and then had a chance to ask Valdes questions while she and Barrymore made Hazan's Pasta Amatriciana, a bucatini dish with a hot pepper and pancetta tomato sauce.
The segment was filmed Thursday, with the cooks participating remotely. Carberg said it had been delayed a number of times, and once even canceled, but it ultimately came together.
Carberg, a Roxbury resident, said cooking has become a serious hobby in adulthood, but the culinary world had piqued his interest from a very young age. He said there were plenty of cookbooks in his home when he was a child, and he used to feign illness so he could stay home from school and experiment.
"I would stay home and everyone else would go to work and school, and I would cook things from the cookbooks," he said with a laugh. "I'd make a quiche and a chocolate cake."
But now he doesn't have to try to hide his cooking, and said he's fond of hosting dinner parties and planning elaborate meals, often using ingredients from his home garden. In fact, while he has no intention of leaving his music career, he said if he ever needed a professional change, he'd be very interested in pursuing the culinary arts, calling it a "really serious hobby."
In addition to cooking, Carberg's also a big fan of Barrymore's, saying he grew up watching "ET" — the star's first major film role — and has been watching her movies ever since. He said he had a good time filming the cooking segment and enjoyed the chance to meet Barrymore and Valdes.
"It was lots of fun!" he said. "Drew and her chef Pilar Valdes were incredibly approachable."