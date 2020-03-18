There are momentous occasions when knowing facts and trusting information is paramount. These are those times.
We hope the coronavirus pandemic will, in short time, dissipate and the havoc it is wreaking on health, community and business will, too, be reduced. While all of us contend with the impacts of the virus, the staff at The Keene Sentinel will do all it can to keep you informed, so you can keep as safe as possible.
For our online readers, we have made available, at no cost, all of our local coverage on the coronavirus. You can find that news displayed prominently on the homepage at www.sentinelsource.com
We are providing links to statewide news on COVID-19 through our partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative, an organization featuring more than 20 news members and an extensive reach across the state.
On Monday, we set up a Facebook group through which we can help connect people who need services or support with those who can assist.
Our reporters, using Twitter, are constantly providing updated information on the local impact of the virus.
Today, we launched a digital newsletter that will condense our local coverage and will be delivered daily to anyone who shares their email with us. It will include links to the latest news on postponed meetings and gatherings. You can sign up from our home page.
If you know of news related to the virus, the attempts to deal with it or problems that should be addressed, please email news@keenesentinel.com or call the newsroom at 603-352-1249.
We are aware that copies of the paper are selling out at newsstands. We encourage those of you who don’t get The Sentinel to subscribe to home delivery or order a digital subscription. You can do either online at our website or you can call our customer service department at 603-283-0797.
Be safe.