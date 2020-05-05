On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced “Stay at Home 2.0,” the next phase of New Hampshire’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Technically, the move extends the stay-at-home order through the end of May.
But it also includes a broad reopening of certain industries in coming weeks. Here’s a tour.
Is everything going to reopen at once? No. The governor’s reopening plan takes a phased approach, in four parts.
The first part, affecting manufacturing, state parks and campgrounds, took effect immediately. Those facilities never shut down; the new order simply contains updated guidance.
The second phase started Monday. Hospitals are now able to begin offering certain procedures that had been shut down for space. Also starting May 4 is a string of “universal guidelines” that includes new procedures for employers and employees at essential workplaces.
The third phase begins May 11. This is the most wide ranging opening date. Retail stores may open at 50 percent store capacity, barbershops and hair salons may also reopen with restrictions, as can drive-in theaters and golf courses.
And finally, the fourth phase, on May 18, adds restaurants to the mix.
Let’s explore each phase.
Phase 1: May 1
Certain changes are here already.
State parks are still open with the exception of beaches, which will remain closed. They will be staffed by employees with proper protection, including cloth face coverings.
Under new guidance, parks must have hand washing stations or hand sanitizer readily available. They must also regularly clean and disinfect surfaces like restrooms, close playgrounds and boat rentals, and shut off water fountains.
Campgrounds are also open as per their usual May 1 schedule. But they are only open to New Hampshire residents or out-of-state residents that are members. Campsites must be limited to between six and eight occupants, and only 50 percent of campsites can be offered at one time.
The new guidance for manufacturers encourages cloth face coverings, staggered shifts and meal times, and limited interactions with outside visitors.
Phase 2: May 4
Hospitals may now relax restrictions on non-emergency procedures — a move made in early March to open up space for a potential surge in virus treatment.
Those cancelled procedures have decimated revenues for hospitals. Now, some procedures can be allowed again, but only under tight conditions.
There must be adequate testing supplies and capacity as well as personal protective equipment. The hospitals must prioritize time sensitive procedures and patients with urgent needs — particularly ones that have been already cancelled or put off. And they must factor hospital-specific capacity and how intense the virus is in the community.
May 4 also brought new guidance for employees going to work: Employers are required to implement a daily screening procedure for all employees entering the workplace, including questions around symptoms. Employees must stay home when feeling ill, wear a cloth face covering and use hand sanitizer frequently.
Phase 3: May 11
Monday, May 11, is when retail stores may open up.
They can only operate at 50 percent capacity, and must ensure 6 feet of spacing for those waiting in line to get in. They must request patrons wear masks and attempt to institute one-way aisles in the store. They must continue curb-side pickup where feasible. They must establish separate entries and exits and wipe down checkout aisles between each customer.
Barbershops and hair salons may also open that day. They’re limited to offering haircuts and basic hair coloring, and they may not blow dry hair. All customers must wear face masks, and waiting rooms are banned. Customers should instead wait in cars and be called in.
Golf courses, like campgrounds are limited to New Hampshire residents or out-of-state members. Tee times must be staggered 12 minutes apart, with groups no bigger than four. Practice areas for putting and driving must remain closed.
Drive-in movie theaters may also open, with a minimum 10-foot distance for cars, and food limited to pick up.
Phase 4: May 18
Perhaps the biggest wild card of the COVID-19 lockdown has been restaurants — one of the largest potential vectors for viral spread and also one of the most acutely felt absences from daily life.
Now, restaurants have a shot at re-opening. On May 18, restaurants will be allowed to open outdoor dining — limited to parking spaces, patios, sidewalks and lawns. Tables would be limited to six diners per table, with each table 6 feet apart. Everyone will need to call ahead for reservations to prevent waiting areas. Bar areas must stay closed, but bars themselves can serve outside. Patrons will be asked to bring face coverings.
Why is this happening now?
New Hampshire’s COVID-19 daily case count is still at a high, and it’s plateaued there. But Sununu has pointed to a drop in increase levels, a dip in hospitalization rates, a slowing of the “doubling time” of the virus, and a drop in the percentage of positive cases compared to the overall testing.
Are businesses forced to reopen?
No. Any reopening is voluntary. Employees who have been laid off and are collecting unemployment benefits do not have to return to work if their business reopens — provided they are vulnerable to the disease, according to Sununu.
Could any of these opening dates be revised?
Yes. The governor said the state would continue to monitor case levels in New Hampshire and Massachusetts as the reopening unfolds.