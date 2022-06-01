Ken Jue, a long-time leader of Monadnock Family Services and the founder of Keene Elm City Rotary Club, was something of a walking contradiction — in many wonderful ways, according to those who knew him.
“He was small in height but a giant of a person,” said Allen Mendelson, who worked under Jue in the 1980s at what was then Monadnock Family and Mental Health Services. At the time, Jue was the agency's assistant director.
Another example lies in the Monadnock United Way’s Hall of Fame, which tells the history of that organization. Jue served the nonprofit for more than 40 years, including as a general campaign chair in 1995 and more recently as a board member from 2015-2021.
“A couple of years ago we counted all the photos in which Ken was present over those years, and he by far has the most appearances on the wall,” said Liz LaRose, Monadnock United Way's president. But despite how frequently he was featured in the nonprofit’s photographs, she called Jue someone who was consistent in “making sure people have a voice.”
Jue, a Keene resident who died May 23 at age 77, was a revered figure in the city, the Monadnock Region and beyond, especially among mental-health advocates. Close friends and associates said while his death from a brief illness was sudden, his work in helping those with mental-health challenges improve their lives will endure. Survivors include his wife, Carol; his daughter Alexis and his son Nathaniel.
Jue served in many positions in the Elm City, but his tenure as CEO of Monadnock Family Services from 1998 to his retirement in 2011 may be the most prominent title he held.
In that role, Jue developed InSHAPE, a health and wellness program providing those with conditions like depression and schizophrenia with opportunities for physical exercise that double as social time. Jue created the program in 2003, and it continues to be part of MFS today.
Andrew Parsley, of Jaffrey, can attest to InSHAPE's effectiveness — he was one of the program’s first clients. His doctor suggested he sign up to help combat what Parsley described as major depression.
“I had a hard time caring about my life,” he said. “It got me to eat better, got me more motivated, got me out of the house and got me talking to more people.”
Parsley said Jue’s InSHAPE program inspired him to start running for the first time since high school, and he eventually raced in the Clarence DeMar Half Marathon. It even led him to meet his girlfriend of the past eight years. Parsley said Jue was at the heart of it all and often invited him to attend meetings and conferences to share his mental-health experiences.
“He would ask, ‘What did you think about the meeting?’ ” Parsley said, adding that he considered Jue a true friend for 15 years.
Another client was Diane Croteau, who said she joined InSHAPE on a friend’s suggestion after she struggled with systemic lupus and depression for years. The program provides members with mentors who help advise workout activities and help clients socialize. Croteau, of Keene, said the mentors she worked with helped her become significantly more active and face her fears.
“One of the mentors … asked me if I wanted to climb a rock wall, and I looked at him like he had rocks in his eyes, but I said I’d try it, and I got up about a quarter of the way before I wanted them to put me down,” she said. “After about four times I made it to the top. Now, I’ve jumped out of planes nine times.”
Jue’s optimism shined through the program’s instruction, she said; just as her mentors encouraged her to be courageous, Jue prompted people to be bold. She later joined him at MFS when she was picked to serve on its advisory board.
Phil Wyzik, Monadnock Family Services' current CEO, said development of InSHAPE was perhaps his predecessor's greatest accomplishment in leading MFS.
“Under [Jue's] watch as CEO, MFS expanded a great deal of programs to the community,” Wyzik said, citing the expansion of dental- assistance programs as well as Acting Out, a youth improv theater program that dealt with topics like drug use and peer pressure.
“But, [InSHAPE] was a very pioneering program," Wyzik said. "[Jue] will be remembered as a leader in mental health.”
Jue’s influence in Keene dates much earlier than his years leading MFS. He moved to the Elm City from Longmont, Colo., in about 1978 when he was hired as the organization's assistant director, according to Mendelson, who said he was one of Jue’s oldest friends in the Monadnock Region.
In addition to mental-health awareness, Jue sought transparent, economical education. He joined Keene’s school board in 1983 and was chairman by 1986. On Nov. 5, 1986, The Sentinel reported Jue had received 3,386 votes in that year’s election, the most among the nine candidates.
Retired Keene educator and administrator Barbara Tremblay spoke to Jue’s years on the school board, noting that his attention to detail garnered him favor among faculty and families.
“He was very sure to ask questions of the administrators for clarity,” she said. “What was contained in a budget line item? Why was that there? Who was benefiting? Why would we need it? Why was it important to students or staff? Why should we support it?”
His love for mental wellness dovetailed with his time working with schools. Tremblay said MFS staff worked with the Keene School District to provide families of low income with food and clothing to ensure students’ academic achievement.
His spirit for unity sparked his interest in chartering the Keene Elm City Rotary Club in 1991, and he reached out to friends and community members to help build its initial numbers. Since its inception, members have organized initiatives that range from supporting city parks to aiding children in war-torn nations like Mozambique in the 1990s, according to Nancy Vincent, who was among the club’s founders.
Vincent, former director of the Keene Public Library, said words that come to mind when she thinks of Jue are “kindness,” “compassion” and “dedication.”
“You could ask Ken to help you with just about anything, and he would,” Vincent said. “He was just such a great collaborator, and that helped the library a great deal.”
Jue went on to accomplish much outside his professional life, including carrying the Olympic torch on Main Street in 1996, being selected Citizen of the Year in 2000 and earning an honorary doctoral degree from Keene State in 2007. He also ran the DeMar Half Marathon three times within his last years of life, starting in 2017, according to his obituary.
Just before his death, Jue served as co-chair of Monadnock Family Services' "Opportunity and Hope" capital campaign to help the organization raise funds for a new facility. Wyzik said Jue was “never not involved” in MFS' current activities even after retirement.
His son, Nathaniel, said his father’s benevolence toward the community was boundless.
“Dad believed in people, and I think before diversity, equity and inclusion were discussed more, he was a big believer in concepts like that,” he said. “I think he always believed it was a powerful thing how people could work in the community no matter where they’re coming from or their background.”