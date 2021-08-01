Wizarding Week wrapped up Saturday night with a Yule Ball at Showroom, the Colonial Performing Arts Center’s new performance venue in downtown Keene. The dance capped several days of magical activities which kicked off Tuesday. This is the second year Keene has hosted Wizarding Week in honor of Harry Potter, the title character in the classic series by J.K. Rowling, whose birthday is July 31.
